Lorain assistant fire chief charged with assault after allegedly attacking neighbor, neighbor's dogs

VERMILION, Ohio — Lorain's assistant fire chief Matthew Homolya was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault after being accused of attacking his neighbor and his neighbor's dogs, according to the Lorain County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, deputies were called to the 8700 block of Gore Orphanage Road after receiving a report of an assault. A man had called law enforcement to report that he had been assaulted by his neighbor, Homolya, and that the incident had been captured on his security camera.

Once on scene, the man provided the footage to deputies, who at that time observed red marks on the man's throat and on the left side of his face. The man complained of pain to the back of his head as well, but declined EMS.

Following the initial investigation, which included watching the security footage and hearing the man's testimony, deputies learned that the man had received calls and texts from Homolya because the man's two German shepherds had apparently attacked Homolya's dog.

Deputies said that it is believed Homolya's dog wandered into the man's yard when the alleged dog attack occurred.

When the man answered Homolya's call, an argument ensued and the man said Homolya threatened to kill his dogs.

Then, around 9:40 a.m., deputies said Homolya allegedly walked over to the man's house in an attempt to contact him. When the man walked out of his house, deputies said Homolya walked towards him and shoved him into a car parked in the driveway.

Deputies said that Homolya then grabbed the man by the throat and slammed him onto the driveway before holding him down and yelling "You can talk to somebody else like that ************, but not me!" and "I will **** you up!"

According to deputies, Homolya then got off of the man and began walking back to his home when the man got up and attempted to explain himself. Homolya is accused of turning back to the man and shoving him against the car a second time.

Homolya was shortly after arrested for assault and transported to the Lorain County Correction Facility.

The case is now being handled by Vermilion Municipal Court.

News 5 has reached out to the Lorain County Fire Department and is waiting to hear back.

