Lorain County man sentenced to prison for multiple child pornography charges

WELLINGTON, Ohio — A Wellington man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for multiple child pornography charges, which he previously pleaded guilty to.

William Schaffer, 53, had pleaded guilty to transportation of child pornography, possession of child pornography and receipt and distribution of visual depictions of real minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Court documents show that officers with Homeland Security Investigation executed a search warrant at Schaffer's residence on June 30, 2020 after receiving information that an email address associated with Schaffer had been used to upload images of child pornography.

During the search, officers found Schaffter and his laptop, which was actively displaying two images of child pornography at the time it was discovered.

Officers continued searching the residence and found multiple laptops, hard drives and iPhones belonging to Schaffer, and during a forensic search of the electronic devices, authorities discovered Schaffer had collected 2,267 images and 257 videos of child pornography.

It was also determined Schaffer had used a mobile messaging app to trade images of child pornography with others and had a large collection in a cloud storage account.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Patricia A. Gaughan sentenced Schaffer to nine years in prison and five years of supervised release.

