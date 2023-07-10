Lorain County nonprofit creates mural at library; aims to inspire the next generation

ELYRIA, Ohio — A local nonprofit is working hand-in-hand with Lorain County teenagers to beautify the city and help inspire them to find their passion.

They’re making it happen through a new mural in Elyria.

Leaders behind the project say it’s more than just a piece of art—it’s a way to help those struggling better cope and heal.

It’s expression and art therapy happening in real form.

Officials say the teens are leaving their mark in a positive fashion and inspiring others to take action as well.

The mural has become a conversation piece, bringing tremendous gratitude to the neighborhood.

With a little shake of a can—and a whole lot of spray paint—The South Branch of the Elyria Public Library on 15th Street is stopping people in their tracks and captivating the community.

"I really like the hands-- like the heart," said Chad Fedorovich, owner of the Cleveland Mural Company.

"Pride is the first word that comes to mind," said Matt Bahnsen, Manager of Community Social Services and Manager of South Branch of Elyria Public Library.

The mural was designed in part by members of Leaders of Today.

The non-profit group in Elyria works with high school students across Lorain County.

Their goal is to empower the next generation through leadership, community improvement projects and help them channel their energy toward something meaningful for the long term.

"This has led us to really being able to grow a platform for students to advocate for issues that they care about," said Marsalis Hammons, Founder and CEO of Leaders of Today.

Eye-popping colors, flowers and positive affirmations are splashed across the back wall outside of the library.

Fedorovich worked with the students for weeks to make it come to life.

"We met every Saturday morning with the students of Leaders of Today, they kind of presented ideas and concepts, and I put their ideas together," Fedorovich said.

"The dope part about it is that each piece is like inspired by their original artwork. So, they get a chance to collaborate," Hammons said.

The mural also highlights the importance of embracing yourself and making mental health a priority.

"It engages parts of your mind that perhaps you weren't in total control of, and it can help you begin a healing process," Bahnsen said.

Officials say this library location is a community centerpiece, and it's an important resource for a number of reasons, including something called THE FREEDGE.

You can come in, and grab whatever free food and produce is available.

There's no judgment, and it's all about giving back.

In fact, community members drop off items and replenish the supply on a weekly basis.

The free food resource is located in the back room of the library.

It accompanies the community garden out back, steps away from the mural.

Bahnsen said community connections like this are critical, and it's about being a good neighbor.

"Different folks walk in with a couple cans of food they didn't finish or something like that. Some people bring in whole armfuls of stuff, but it's really great because it's people helping people," Bahnsen said.

The goal is to encourage growth and learning at the library for the long term.

Hammons, who is behind the non-profit, said we all should "Be the change we wish to see" — this includes rewarding students with scholarships and providing additional support.

For more information, click the links below:

