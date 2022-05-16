Lorain County reports overdose spike after 10 occur in 24 hours

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Lorain County Public Health Department has issued a "drug anomaly" alert after 10 drug overdoses have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Five women and five men overdosed. Three were under the age of 29, two were in their 30s, one was in their 40s and four were over the age of 50.

This is the third overdose anomaly so far this month.

The other two happened on May 7 and May 1.

Lorain County reports spike in overdose related emergency rooms visits

In addition, first responders have also reported a noticeable increase in suspected overdoses including one mass overdose event involving four people between May 13 and 15.

There are resources available for those who are actively struggling with substance use disorder:



A non-emergency bilingual Navigator is available with treatment and other resource information at 440-240-7025

Call the Crisis Hotline at 1-800-888-6161

Get a Narcan rescue kit for free. These are available at the Lorain County Public Health Department at 9880 S. Murray Ridge Road, Elyria.

Visit the Harm Reduction Clinic at The Nord Center, 3150 Clifton Avenue, Lorain to exchange needles, obtain fentanyl strips and more

