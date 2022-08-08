Lorain County reports second case of monkeypox

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A second case of monkeypox has been reported in Lorain County, according to the Lorain County Health Department.

The first case was reported last Friday.

LCPH was notified about the cases by the Ohio Department of Health.

Officials said the risk to the public at this time remains low.

Here are the signs and symptoms of monkeypox, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

People with monkeypox get a rash that may be located on or near the genitals or anus and could be on other areas like the hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth.



The rash will go through several stages, including scabs, before healing.

The rash can initially look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy.

Other symptoms of monkeypox can include:



Fever

Chills

Swollen lymph nodes

Exhaustion

Muscle aches and backache

Headache

Respiratory symptoms (e.g. sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough)

You may experience all or only a few symptoms



Sometimes, people have flu-like symptoms before the rash.

Some people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms.

Others only experience a rash.

In order to prevent the spread of monkeypox, LCPH recommends the following:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.

Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom.

Last month, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox as a global health emergency.

On Friday, the White House followed suit, also declaring the disease a public health emergency in the U.S.

