Lorain man wanted for alleged rape, gross sexual imposition with a minor child, U.S. Marshals says

LORAIN, Ohio — A 59-year-old man from Lorain is wanted by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force for an alleged sexual assault crime, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Rogelio Barrios, 59, of Lorain, is allegedly wanted for rape and gross sexual imposition.

Between 2017 and 2020, Barrios allegedly engaged in sexual conduct and sexual contact with a minor child under the age of 13 years old, according to the U.S. Marshals. Authorities said at some point in the allegations the child was under the age of 10 years old.

The U.S. Marshals describe Barrios as standing at 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. His last known address is in the 700 block of West 21st Street in Lorain.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

Reward money is available and tipsters can remain anonymous.

