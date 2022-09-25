Lorain Police Department arrest fellow sergeant in connection with off-duty incident with 2 other officers

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain Police Department arrested Lorain police sergeant Kenneth Zapolski on Thursday as a result of an off-duty incident involving two other off-duty officers, according to a press release from the department.

He was taken to the Lorain County Jail. Zapolski was arrested and charged with the following:



Assault

Domestic violence

Menacing by stalking

Zapolski has been with the department since 1994. He has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal investigation by LPD's Office of Professional Standards.

The other officers involved have no serious injuries, sources confirm with News 5.

