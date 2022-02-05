Lorain police investigating 2 separate homicide cases Saturday

LORAIN, Ohio — Three people died in two separate homicides Saturday, according to the Lorain Police Department.

Eagle Avenue homicide

The first shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Eagle Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old man down on the street. The man was taken to Mercy Hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

West 36th Street homicide

At around 10 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of West 36th Street for a welfare check on a resident.

Police said "officers noted signs of gunfire at the home and made entry." Inside, they found the bodies of a 34-year-old man and 41-year-old woman, both of Lorain.

"Both persons had suffered gunshot injuries. We are not currently seeking a suspect in this matter," police said.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call the Lorain Police Department Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105.

The shootings remain under investigation.

