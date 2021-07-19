Lorain police seek 'person of interest' in gas station shooting that left one man critically injured

Lorain police are trying to identify a "person of interest" in the shooting of a 23-year-old man at a gas station in Lorain Sunday afternoon.

Lorain police responded to the gas station at 2803 Broadway Avenue and to Mercy Hospital for a shooting, according to a news release from Lorain police.

Officers discovered a 23-year-old man had likely been shot and had driven himself to Mercy Hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was then flown by Lifeflight to a Cleveland-area hospital in critical condition.

Police are seeking to identify the man in the photo they provided in the news release, who is a person of interest in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mike Shamblin at 440-204-2105.

