Lorain Police shoot and kill man who they say 'retrieved a pistol' after refusing orders from officers

LORAIN, Ohio — A 49-year-old man was shot and killed on Friday by three Lorain Police Officers after he "retrieved a pistol" from his pocket and refused to follow orders from officers, according to a news release from the Lorain Police Department.

Officers were in the process of obtaining warrants for Christopher Boggess after they say he made threats at Lorain City Hall and the Lorain Police Department building on Thursday, the release said.

Around 9:15 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to the rental office of The Evergreen Village Apartment complex on the 2600 block of Meister Road, regarding a male who was armed with a handgun.

Upon arrival, officers found an empty red vehicle still running in a driveway and determined it was registered to Boggess. Inside the car, an "unsecured" rifle was seen in plain sight, the release said.

Boggess came outside and proceeded to draw his weapon from his pocket. "The action of producing a firearm and raising it promoted the officers to discharge their weapons," the release said.

Boggess was transported to MercyHealth in Lorain where he was pronounced dead.

"This is a tragedy for all involved," said Chief of Police James McCann. "We understand and appreciate the public's concern whenever an officer is faced with the difficult, split-second decision to defend himself and others against an armed suspect."

All of the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, per LPD policy. The investigation is being conducted by the Lorain County Sheriff's Office.

"Lorain Police Officers work hard everyday to protect the public and stop crime," said McCann. "And there are times when an officer is faced with no other option but to use deadly force."

Following the incident, LPD learned Boggess fired a round near Meister Road around 8:45 a.m. and pointed his pistol at a citizen outside of City Hall at 8:52 a.m.

More information will be released as it is confirmed, the release said.

