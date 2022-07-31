Lorain police shoot, kill 48YO suspect who stabbed police dog on Saturday

LORAIN, Ohio — An investigation is underway in Lorain after a Lorain police officer shot and killed a 48-year-old male on Saturday night, according to a statement from Elyria Police Chief William Pelko.

Around 5:20, officers responded to 1215 W. 20 St. in an attempt to serve a felonious assault warrant on the suspect, the release said.

Upon arrival, officers on-scene confirmed the suspect was inside but would not leave, the release stated. Lorain police sent a K-9 unit inside along with the handler and fellow officers to locate the suspect.

While inside the residence, the suspect was in the basement with a knife and began to stab the K-9, according to the statement. As a result, a Lorain officer used “his duty weapon and fired upon the suspect”.

The suspect sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on scene. The K-9 was transported to an emergency animal clinic and underwent surgery for its injuries, the release said.

The Lorain police officers who were involved in the situation will be put on paid administrative leave, the release said.

Lorain police contacted the Elyria Police Department to conduct the investigation.

The Elyria Police Department Investigative Unit is currently handling this investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.