Lorain sheriff's deputy dies on last day of work after having a medical emergency

ELYRIA, Ohio — A Lorain County Sheriff’s Deputy who experienced a medical emergency while working his last day on the job at the county Justice Center in Elyria has died, officials confirmed Thursday.

On Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., Deputy Joel Rapose, 52, experienced a medical emergency while working at the justice center, according to Captain Richard Bosley.

Lifesaving efforts were performed by other deputies at the justice center as well as medical personnel who responded to the scene, but Rapose later died at the hospital.

Rapose was a native of Amherst and a law enforcement officer for Lorain County for more than 30 years. He began his career with the Grafton Police Department where he served from July 1991 until March 1998.

He joined the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office while still a member of the Grafton Police Department on March 12, 1996. He was then hired full-time as a Drug Task Force Member on March 13, 1998.

In September 2001, he was hired as a full-time deputy and served in that role for the past 20 years.

Rapose was working his last scheduled shift as a sheriff’s deputy, as he had elected to resign, the department said. He expressed interest in returning on a part-time basis.

Rapose leaves behind his father, a fiancé and a 16-year-old son.

Bosley said funeral arrangements are still being organized by his family.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.