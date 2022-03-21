Man rams police cruiser before leading Elyria officers on chase with infant in car, police say

ELYRIA, Ohio — A warrant has been issued for a Cleveland man who allegedly led Elyria police on a pursuit with an infant and teen inside in a car early Monday.

Two officers responded at 2:41 a.m. to a suspicious Toyota Corolla in the parking lot of Journey Inn, located at 888 Lorain Boulevard.

Police found a 29-year-old Cleveland man unconscious in the driver’s seat. An adult female was in the front passenger seat and in the back of the car, there was a teenage female and a three-month-old infant who was in a car seat.

When the man became responsive, police said he refused to cooperate with one of the officers who had the driver’s door opened.

The man attempted to close the door on the officer and allegedly began to drive the vehicle in reverse.

The officer was still between the door and the vehicle when it was moving, police said.

The car struck the cruiser, causing damage. The officer received minor injuries.

The man fled eastbound on State Route 57, traveled into North Ridgeville, then into Westlake where he eventually went east on I-90 at Crocker Road, police said.

Elyria police lost sight of the car and called off the pursuit. The vehicle was later located in Cleveland. Police said the man was no longer inside the vehicle when it was found. It’s unknown if the infant or teen were inside.

The man is wanted on charges including felonious assault, failure to comply, obstructing official business, vandalism, children endangerment and reckless driving.

