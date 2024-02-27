New Avon gym adds AI technology to prevent you from plateauing

AVON, Ohio — Get ready to embark on a fitness journey unlike any you've ever experienced before.

An Avon area gym is blending technology with your daily workout

But they're taking it a step further—using AI or Artificial Intelligence.

The owners and coaches say accountability has become a huge focus in our daily workouts.

The machines not only monitor your progress and keep you in check, but they also adapt to your every move.

"We're gonna be able to adjust accordingly and then the intimidation factor is gone," Amy VanderEyk, Co-Owner of The Exercise Coach, said.

Columbia Station couple Amy and Paul VanderEyk are helping you get fit with a little help from some technology you likely have never heard of before.

"We have our proprietary equipment that's called Exerbotics and that equipment is run by electromagnetic motors and smart technology," Paul VanderEyk, Co-Owner of The Exercise Coach said.

"We are the first smart gym in Cleveland," Amy said.

Inside their intimate "The Exercise Coach" location on Center Road in Avon, trained coaches guide you through your wellness journey.

It happens while various machines use AI to improve your workouts.

"You're not put in the position where it's too heavy or it's too light and you're hurting yourself. The machine really is smart enough to know how strong you are," Paul said.

You heard that right—the machine adapts to you as you're working out.

"You'll be able to see your progress in real-time on the screen," Amy said.

Paul recently retired from the tech field, and Amy worked in personal training and competed in figure building back in the day before injuring both her knees.

They say they are the perfect complement for one another and understand the stress of a workout and living a busy life.

"I don't want to be spending all my time in the gym. I've been that girl. Not going back," Amy said.

The programs at The Exercise Coach are specified for each person's needs, at any age.

They say all you need is two, 20-minute workouts a week.

The AI technology is a game changer.

"The machine is constantly adjusting for you. So if you're plateauing we can actually change the protocol on the machine so it hits muscles a bit differently," Paul said.

With a little guidance—Amy says anything is possible for anyone. Getting used to not having to use free weights or run on a treadmill has become a great change of pace.

"My mother is 77 years old. She's never strength trained a day in her life and she is loving this."

The Exercise Coach located in Avon is officially open six days a week.

The first two sessions are free.

For more information, click here.

You can call The Exercise Coach at 440-578-0805 or email them at avon.oh@exercisecoach-usa.com.

