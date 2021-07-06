New VA clinic opens up for Lorain County veterans

LORAIN, Ohio — Beginning Wednesday, veterans in Lorain County will have a new place to receive healthcare services.

The Lorain County VA Clinic, located at 5275 N. Abbe Road in Sheffield Village, will implement the Veterans Affairs (VA) Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) model, which focuses on providing patients with specialized care using a team approach, according to the release.

The team will consist of a primary care provider, a nurse manager, a clinical associate and an administrative clerk.

The 3,000 square feet of additional space will allow the VA to bring back radiology services to Lorain County.

“We are excited to serve our Veterans in this new space, this clinic was a long time coming,” said David Chmielewski, Chief of Community Outpatient Service. “This facility was designed with the unique needs of Veterans in mind and to foster an environment of health and wellness.”

The new clinic is part of a 2019 agreement the VA had with Carnegie Management and Development to develop the property where veterans can receive a full range of services to include, primary care and mental health, women’s health, podiatry and physical therapy to more than 7,600 veterans per year.

The existing location, where the VA provided care since 2016, will be demolished to provide additional parking space to support the new clinic.

