NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — North Ridgeville is planning a road rehabilitation project that the city says will improve safety and accessibility on a busy road. But some neighbors worry the proposed changes could encroach on their privacy and lifestyles.

The north side of Sugar Ridge Road currently features one mile of yellow caution tape, carefully measured and placed by Holly Wilburn and her neighbors. Many homes on both sides also display signs that read “Preserve Sugar Ridge Rd. Neighborhood.”

“It doesn’t matter if you’re on the South or the North side. Nobody wants this,” said Wilburn.

Wilburn’s family moved to the neighborhood 40 years ago. She said they’ve seen development accelerate in recent years.

"It's really grown with North Ridgeville, so a lot of traffic's on Sugar Ridge," she said.

In late October, Wilburn said she and her neighbors received notices about a planned overhaul of Sugar Ridge Rd., between Waterbury Blvd. and Bender Rd. One project would include a roundabout near the Bender Rd. intersection, while another is proposing extensive road repairs and a new 10-foot walking and biking path.

“We want our road to be repaved, the base built up, so it functions as a smooth road,” said Wilburn. “But we don’t need a swale, we don’t need a bike path, just a nice road and some kind of drainage.”

She explained the yellow tape demonstrates the scale of the proposed changes.

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“We just really wanted to show the neighbors how wide 10 feet is and how it’s going to encroach on their property,” she said.

NOACA has been helping redesign the corridor, including the rehabilitation and roundabout projects. An engineering company for the road and path project concluded that the current road is too narrow and in poor condition, and there is no safe place to walk or bike.

$2 million in federal funding is supporting the project. North Ridgeville Mayor Kevin Corcoran said the money is contingent on improving pedestrian and bicycle safety.

"I know the residents on Sugar Ridge are upset with the plan right now. But the rest of the community, that is one of their top concerns - getting more connections so they can walk and bike," Corcoran said.

Residents told News 5 that few bikers or walkers currently use the road, but Corcoran believes the improvements will change that.

The mayor said the area designated for a path is within the public right-of-way, but added that the current plan is not set in stone. The city is accepting public feedback until November 27.

"We'll compile all that and then look at the design and try to make some changes to accommodate some of the complaints that we've received," Corcoran said.

The mayor said the city will accept input throughout the process.

Wilburn said she’s been hosting neighborhood meetings and hopes the city will consider how any changes will affect the families on Sugar Ridge Rd.

“We just want to make sure that everybody understands the project and hopefully there’s a better solution,” she said.

You can see more details about the proposed construction projects in North Ridgeville and submit feedback by CLICKING HERE.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.