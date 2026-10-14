Ohio Attorney General sues 2 home-improvement companies, including Lorain County business

LORAIN, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General's Office filed separate lawsuits against two Ohio home-improvement companies, including a Lorain business.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office said nine consumers paid a combined $140,000 to Journey Home Restoration LLC and its owner, Jason Kaczur.

The lawsuit alleges the company failed to provide contracted home-improvement goods and services to some consumers and failed to provide refunds.

In one case, the lawsuit alleges the company began a roofing project but abandoned it before completion. It also alleges the company failed to honor a 10-year warranty when a roof leaked less than three years after installation.

"It wasn’t a surprise to us when we learned from the AG that they had decided to take action," Ericka Dilworth, vice president of Operations, Better Business Bureau serving Greater Cleveland, said.

Dilworth said Journey Home Restoration has an F rating with the BBB.

"Starting in about April of this year, we started receiving complaints that the business has chosen not to respond to," she said.

Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson also filed a lawsuit against The Metal Roof Co., which is located in Central Ohio. The lawsuit alleges the company and its owner performed substandard and defective work.

He said he has heard from five consumers who report combined losses of more than $60,000.

He said he wants to get the money back for the consumers in both cases.

"It's incredibly frustrating for the consumers who have to deal with this," he said. "A lot of times they try to handle it on their own, they call the company, the company blows them off, the company gives them excuses, and there's really nowhere to turn except for us."

Consumers who paid either company for home-improvement work that was not performed, or who believe they received defective or substandard work, are encouraged to contact the Ohio Attorney General's Office at OhioProtects.org or 1-800-282-0515.

Dilworth said consumers should do their homework before hiring any contractor.

She said to check with your local municipality to make sure the contractor is approved to do work in their community, ask your neighbors whether they used the contractor and had a positive experience, and check with the BBB to see whether the company has a history of complaints.

"The tricky part for any homeowner is to know who you’re doing business with and who you’re about to give your money to," she said. "Ask questions and don't be rushed into making a decision."

The lawsuit alleges Journey Home Restoration is no longer in business or entering into home-improvement contracts.

News 5 reached out to Journey Home Restoration LLC on Wednesday seeking comment. The company did not respond to a phone call or email before publication.