OSHP trooper struck by vehicle at Eaton Township fire scene

Posted at 3:08 PM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 15:08:07-04

EATON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper is recovering after having his vehicle struck while working at an Eaton Township fire scene.

The trooper was assisting with traffic after a structure fire near Dirkey and Chestnut Ridge roads.

Around 11:30 p.m., one of the patrol cars at the scene was struck by another vehicle.

The trooper was seated in his car at the time of the crash.

He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to troopers, the driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and charged with OVI.

