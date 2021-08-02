Police: Elyria police officer shoots armed man who was 'causing disturbance and threatening people'

ELYRIA, Ohio — A man allegedly armed with a gun was shot by an Elyria police officer Monday after a caller told police the man was causing a disturbance and threatening people on East Avenue.

Officers responded at 3:06 a.m. to Howe Street where a man matching the description from a caller was found.

The man, later identified as Darnell Delaney, 37, of Elyria, was on parole supervision for previous offenses including attempted murder.

According to the Elyria Police Department, an officer fired his service weapon and shot Delaney, who was allegedly armed with a firearm.

A loaded gun was found at the scene, police said.

Officers provided first aid to the man until he could be transported to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center. The man was later life-flighted to University Hospitals main campus in Cleveland. His condition is not currently known.

Delaney has been charged with having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony and carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony, in connection to the incident.

The Lorain County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting.

