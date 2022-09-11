Police officers from Lake County communities swap in uniforms for jerseys to support kids with disabilities

EASTLAKE, Ohio — Police officers from Willoughby, Eastlake, Wickliffe and Willowick traded in their uniforms for baseball and softball jerseys to support children with disabilities on Saturday afternoon.

For children with physical and mental disabilities, playing sports such as baseball and softball can be a daunting task. The Miracle League makes this challenge possible.

The park across the street from Classic Park, home of the Lake County Captains, held the event where officers played ball with players from the Miracle League of Lake County.

“Anybody and everybody who has a disability is more than welcome to play on this field,” said a parent of one of the players. “It’s an amazing, amazing experience during the day.”

All of the money fundraised goes to support the League.

There are currently 270 Miracle League organizations internationally, benefitting over 200,000 children and young adults.

