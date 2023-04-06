Second bald eagle egg hatches in Avon Lake, 1 to go

Nearly 24 hours after the first bald eagle egg hatched in Avon Lake, a second one has cracked at Redwood Elementary School.

The pair of bald eagles, named Stars and Stripes, have made themselves at home above the elementary building for years.

They welcomed their second eaglet at 6:59 a.m. Thursday.

The first egg hatched Wednesday at 6:49 a.m.

Avon Lakes City Schools has a live stream camera where you can watch the eagles 24/7. You can view them in the player below:

Last year, the state said there are about 806 bald eagle nests statewide. The count is up 14% from 707 nests documented in 2020. When the federal government declared the species endangered in the late 1970s, there were only four nesting pairs in Ohio.

