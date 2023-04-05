Avon Lake bald eagles hatch first eaglet of the season; 2 eggs have yet to crack

Spring has sprung in Avon Lake as the first of three eggs hatched in the nest above Redwood Elementary School, Avon Lake City Schools announced Wednesday.

The pair of bald eagles, named Stars and Stripes, have made themselves at home above the elementary building year after year. They welcomed their first eaglet at 6:49 a.m. Wednesday.

ALCS has a live stream camera where you can watch the eagles 24/7. You can view them in the player below:

