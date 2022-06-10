Second Harvest teams up with DoorDash to deliver food to homebound seniors in Lorain County

LORAIN, Ohio — The Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio created a new program to help feed and serve more local seniors throughout Lorain County.

In a partnership with DoorDash through Feeding America, their ProjectDASH program provides meals to homebound seniors in the region.

“This effort is part of one of the strategic goals of Food Forward Lorain to connect people to food through technology & transportation networks. Seniors now make up more the 18% of who is served at food pantries, but we know many are still unable to access help because of a lack of transportation or mobility," said Julie Chase-Morefield, President & CEO of Second Harvest.

ProjectDASH can deliver within a ten-mile radius of Second Harvest. The designated hub for this phase includes Lorain, Vermilion, Amherst and parts of Elyria Township and Sheffield. As the program expands, Second Harvest will consider additional hubs in strategic locations.

Before the program, Second Harvest was limited to serving about 80 seniors, but can now expand that through ProjectDASH.

Once a senior signs up for the program through Second Harvest and is approved for the program, the food bank takes it from there and coordinates with DoorDash.

Seniors can call Second Harvest, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at 440-960-2265 for more information and to apply for the program.

