Semi driver dies after crashing into bridge pillar on Ohio Turnpike in North Ridgeville

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — The driver of a semi was killed in a two-car crash on the Ohio Turnpike in North Ridgeville on Tuesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

State troopers responded at approximately 3:31 a.m. to the Ohio Turnpike, where a crash happened between State Route 57 and I-480.

The semi-tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on the Turnpike when it drove off the right side of the road and sideswiped a Hyundai Santa Fe that was disabled in the shoulder.

The driver of the Sante Fe, identified as a 30-year-old Ravenna woman, had minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

After the semi struck the disabled vehicle, the tractor-trailer went off the road and struck a guardrail and bridge pillar for the State Route 83 overpass, state troopers said.

The driver of the semi was trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed using mechanical means. The driver died at the scene, the OSHP said.

The westbound lanes of the Turnpike were closed for approximately three hours.

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.