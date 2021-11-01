Skeleton charcuterie board created by Elyria native goes viral

ELYRIA, Ohio — A spooky culinary creation in the form of a skeleton charcuterie board that was created by an Elyria resident is causing quite a stir.

Erin Beese Haertling decided to take the classic party charcuterie board to the next level for Halloween.

Courtesy of Erin Beese Haertling. A spooky charcuterie board went viral.

Her company hosted a potluck on Friday, and that's when she put her charcuterie skills on full display.

Made of different meats, cheeses and fruit, Haertling used a skeleton as a holder for the meats and cheese.

It took her about 30 minutes to put it all together.

She told News 5 that the board was popular at work and was surprised at the reaction it got on social media.

The carnivore creation received the attention of social media sports commentator ‘McNeil”, whose tweet garnered over 2,000 retweets and over 14,000 likes.

