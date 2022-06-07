Students name new pair of eagles at Redwood Elementary School in Avon Lake

AVON LAKE, Ohio — The two eaglets born to Stars and Stripes at Redwood Elementary School in Avon Lake now have names thanks to students at the school.

This year’s eagles are named Courage and Spirit. More than 60 names were suggested and the top six name combinations for the students to vote from were:



Raptor and Talon

Courage and Spirit (winners)

Spangled and Banner

Soar and Flight

Flapper and Wing

Yankee and Doodle

The two eaglet eggs hatched in early April. The nest at the school has been home to Stars and Stripes for years.

Since school is out for the summer, eagle watchers can now visit the nest at any time during the day.

Over the years, eagles like the ones in Avon Lake have adapted to building nests in populated areas, making it much more likely that someone would be able to see one in their backyard.

A nesting survey in 2021 revealed there are an estimated 806 bald eagle nests in Ohio. This is an estimated increase of 14% from the 707 bald eagle nests documented through 2020 citizen science survey.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says bald eagle nesting success was at an estimated rate of 82% in the spring of 2021, and the number of young per nest was 1.6, well above the number of 1 per nest needed to sustain the population.

