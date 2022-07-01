LORAIN, Ohio — The State Fire Marshal is offering a $5,000 reward for information about a suspected arson fire that caused more than $1 million in damage to the gymnasium of the St. Anthony of Padua Parish and Catholic School in Lorain, according to the Lorain Fire Department.

At 4:45 a.m. Thursday, Lorain Fire was alerted by a passerby who said they saw smoke coming from the gymnasium section of the school, located at 1339 E. Erie Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames just outside the building. The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes.

Fire investigators found broken windows to the gym. There was evidence of significant smoke and structural damage caused by heat. Investigators believe damages are over $1 million.

Anyone with information should call the State Fire Marshal tip line at 800-589-2728.

This is the second time this year that a Christian school bearing the name St. Padua of Anthony has been damaged in an arson fire. In February, over $1 million in damage was done to St. Anthony of Padua Elementary School in Parma by an arson fire.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 was offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction, but no one has been arrested in connection with this arson as of July 1, 2022.

Officials have not indicated whether or not they believe these two arson fires are related.

