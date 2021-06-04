Third person charged in connection with theft linked to Lorain double homicide

LORAIN, Ohio — A 22 year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of more than $200,000 from an ATM delivery van that investigators said is connected to the February murders of two women.

Terry Canady was booked into the Lorain County jail Friday afternoon.

Police said Canady is charged with aggravated theft.

Canaday is the third person charged in connection with the theft from an ATM delivery van in February.

The driver of that van, former Cleveland police officer Tyra Parker, pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the missing money.

Canaday's sister, Kie, is free on bond after being charged with complicity in the case.

Investigators said the stolen money is connected to the murders of Canady's girlfriend, Jerhonda Edwards, and Edwards' longtime friend Abril Mills inside Mills' F Street home on Feb.13.

Detectives have not said how the cases are connected, but said Mills was not involved in the stolen cash.

Damaris Dickens, Mills' mother, hopes the new developments in the case will bring her one step closer to justice for her daughter.

"I'm waiting," said Dickens. "I need that. She needs it."

For nearly four months Dickens has waited for her daughter's killer or killers to be caught.

"I want them to be caught like yesterday," said Dickens. "I just sit and wait. I actually watch Channel 5 News everyday to see if there's something new."

Court records show Canady has juvenile convictions for assault and aggravated robbery in Cuyahoga County.

Records also show he was tried, but found not guilty for a 2016 drive-by shooting murder in Cleveland. Court records show Canady was found guilty and served time for discharging a firearm upon or over a public road or highway in the case.

Now, Dickens is hoping another arrest in the case will finally bring answers to the murder that's left a permanent hole in her heart.

"I'm crushed," said Dickens. "I'm devastated. That hole is never, ever going to close. I really miss her. That was my best friend."

A $5,000 reward is being offered for tips that help solve the murders. Anyone with information is asked to call Lorain police at (440) 204-2100.

RELATED: Family of Lorain woman shot to death in her home wants answers, justice