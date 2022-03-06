Thousands without power in Lorain County Sunday afternoon

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Thousands of customers in Lorain County were left without power Sunday afternoon, according to FirstEnergy.

More than 7,000 customers in the county were impacted by the outages, with the majority of the outages recorded in Sheffield and Sheffield Lake.

FirstEnergy estimates power to be restored in Sheffield by 4 p.m. Sunday and by 5:30 p.m. in Sheffield Lake.

To check on current outages, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.