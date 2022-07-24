WELLINGTON, Ohio — Wellington Police shot a man who the village's mayor says threatened officers with a weapon on Saturday.

The shooting took place on Courtland Street around 6:45 p.m., according to the Wellington Police Deparment. Mayor Hans Schneider told News 5 that two officers responded to an issue at a residence that was called in by neighbors.

The suspect had a"weapon" and “came at" officers, Schneider said. Neither the mayor nor police have revealed what that weapon was.

"Indications are that the suspect came at the officer with a weapon," he said. "One of the officers responded."

No officers were injured, according to Schneider. However, they were taken to the local hospital to double-check for injuries.

"But really, it's going to be a mental thing, especially for the officer that made that shot," the mayor said.

The suspect was life-flighted to Metro, and his condition is unknown at this time.

The Lorain County Sheriff's Office will investigate the incident. The officers will be placed on administrative leave for at least the next three days.

Schneider had a message for the community.

"I think there's a message to not just this community, but to everybody," he said. "And part of that message is the police department is here to assist and to help. And we never expect this type of incident, but we're trained to handle it. So, it's a two-sided thing."

Wellington is a village in Lorain County about 10 miles south of Oberlin.

We'll have more on this story tonight in News 5 at 11.

