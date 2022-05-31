Watch
Wellington student arrested for making threats against high school, police say

Posted at 9:02 PM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 21:02:56-04

WELLINGTON, Ohio — A Wellington High School student was arrested on Monday after making a threat against the high school, police said.

According to police, they were made aware of the threat on Friday and spent the weekend investigation.

A police warrant was issued for the student's home on Monday and the teenager was taken into custody.

Police said the family and student are cooperating.

The student is currently at the Lorain County Detention Home.

The school district released the following statement:

"The Wellington Village Police can address any additional questions regarding that investigation. Our first priority as a school district is the safety and welfare of our students and staff. We thank our Wellington Village Police and those that correctly voiced their concerns to the proper individuals.”

