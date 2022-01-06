Woman shot near Taco Bell drive-thru in Elyria; police seek public's assistance

ELYRIA, Ohio — Elyria police are seeking the public's help as they investigate a shooting that occurred near the drive-thru of a Taco Bell Wednesday night.

Around 10:21 p.m., officers were called to Taco Bell in the 100 block of West Avenue after receiving reports of shots fired.

Once on scene, officers talked to multiple witnesses and the preliminary investigation indicated that a shooting had occurred near the drive-thru of the restaurant.

A woman had been shot in the arm during the incident and she was transported to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is actively being investigated and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 440-326-1211.

No further details have been provided at this time.

