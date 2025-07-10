Woman shot to death in Vermilion; man in custody

VERMILION, Ohio — Vermilion Police are investigating after a 35-year-old man allegedly shot and killed a woman early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 500 block of Ferndale Avenue around 1:45 a.m. for a domestic violence incident. They were advised that a man had a gun and was threatening a woman.

Police said that as they arrived, the man fired several rounds, hitting the woman twice, and then attempted to shoot himself in the head, but pulled away at the last second.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was taken into custody and charged with aggravated murder.

The woman's identity has not been released.