18-year-old man in Brunswick accused of fatally shooting girlfriend

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — Brunswick police arrested an 18-year-old male late Tuesday evening in connection with the fatal shooting of his 18-year-old girlfriend.

It happened in the 4300 block of Southwick Boulevard just after 11 p.m, according to police.

Responding officers located the female, who had been shot, when they arrived on the scene.

According to police, the alleged shooter is the victim's boyfriend. The man was arrested and taken to the Medina County Jail where he is being held on a murder charge.

Jason A. Niedermeyer, superintendent of the Brunswick City School District, released the following statement:

It is with a heavy heart that I notify you Brunswick City Schools lost two students yesterday. Tragically, in separate incidents, a high school senior and a preschool school student passed away. Please know that we have a well-trained crisis response team in place, and they will be working to ensure our students and staff have a support network to help them navigate these losses. Please encourage your student to reach out if they need someone to talk with during this difficult time.

Brunswick is an incredible community. The tragic loss of our students will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on our students, families, and staff. Every student in our district is a valued, cherished member of our BCSD family. Our hearts are heavy for the loved ones who mourn.



Please keep the loved ones of these students in your thoughts and prayers.





Authorities didn't provide any additional information regarding the incident.

