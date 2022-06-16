3 bald eagles rescued after losing nest during storms

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — Three bald eagles were rescued this week and are in the care of volunteers at the Medina Raptor Center after they lost their nests in the storms that swept across Northeast Ohio late Monday into Tuesday.

The center said it’s bursting at the seams with seven bald eagles undergoing some sort of rehabilitation.

One of the three fledglings that fell from their nest will need an X-ray to assess a leg injury.

The Medina Raptor Center, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization working around the clock to rescue, rehabilitate and release birds of prey that include vultures, raptors, eagles and owls, put a call out on Facebook asking the public for donations to help with their rehabilitation efforts.

A nesting survey in 2021 revealed there are an estimated 806 bald eagle nests in Ohio. This is an estimated increase of 14% from the 707 bald eagle nests documented through 2020 citizen science survey.

Eagle population soars across Ohio

ODNR says bald eagle nesting success was at an estimated rate of 82% in the spring of 2021, and the number of young per nest was 1.6, well above the number of 1 per nest needed to sustain the population.

