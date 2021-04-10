75-year-old woman dies in Wadsworth house fire

WADSWORTH, Ohio — A 75-year-old woman died Saturday morning after a house in Wadsworth went up in flames.

Crews responded to the 100 block of West North Street around 8:50 a.m. Smoke was billowing out of the roof when firefighters arrived. The woman was located inside the home and later died, the Wadsworth Fire Department said.

The woman's identity hasn't been released.

Firefighters received mutual aid from several nearby departments. The fire was brought under control in about half an hour, authorities said.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, but the fire department said oxygen was in use in the home and the resident may have been smoking.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the incident.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.