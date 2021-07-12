Approximately 30 people were trapped after heavy rain floods Lodi Community Park

LODI, Ohio — Approximately 30 people were stranded at the Lodi Community Park after heavy rain caused a nearby river to flood into the park Sunday, according to a Facebook post from Lodi Fire and Rescue.

The fire department said once the river reached a dangerous level, all visitors stopped trying to cross the river and decided to remain in the park, which officials said was the best decision but it created another issue of people stuck in the park.

Lodi Fire and Rescue Facebook. A rising river caused flooding at Lodi Community Park Sunday.

All visitors stuck in the park by flood waters were rescued out of the park without crossing the river, according to the Facebook post.

One visitor had to be carried out of the park due to medical reasons.

Three others needed further assistance, according to the fire department.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.