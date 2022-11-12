Brunswick community remembers 17-year-old boy who unexpectedly died

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy from Brunswick died on Friday night, the father confirmed to News 5. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

A balloon release was held in his honor at Brunswick Lake Park on Saturday afternoon.

Superintendent Jason A. Niedermeyer released a statement acknowledging the news. He mentioned a "well-trained crisis response team" will be available for students and staff to utilize on Monday.

Dear Brunswick City School District Family,



Yesterday evening, the Brunswick City School District was notified about the tragic death of one of our high school students. Please know that we have a well-trained crisis response team in place, and they will be working to ensure our students and staff have a support network to help them navigate this loss. This team will be available for students and staff on Monday in the Student Center. Loss of any type within our community can cause emotional and behavioral responses. As a result, please encourage your student to reach out if they need someone to talk with during this difficult time.



Brunswick is an incredible community. The tragic loss of one of our students will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on our students, families, and staff. Every student in our district is a valued, cherished member of our BCSD family. Our hearts are heavy for the loved ones who mourn.



Please keep the loved ones of this student in your thoughts and prayers.



Jason A. Niedermeyer

