Brunswick PD rolls out app to send text updates to residents, receive feedback on officer responses

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — The Brunswick Police Department has launched a new program called SPIDR Tech, a text messaging system that provides residents who call 911 and victims of crimes to be updated with developments in their cases and provides feedback on police response.

SPIDR Tech, a program comprised of a group of former law enforcement officers, sends text message updates when a resident calls the police department.

"There's a level of transparency to it. So it keeps the caller informed, and also once the officers arrive on scene, it sends that acknowledgment back to them saying basically what's going on with their case," said Lt. Robert Safran. "If there's an arrest made in a case, if we're unable to locate somebody, if we find someone and they checked okay, it'll send that disposition code back to them."

The hope for the app is not only to keep residents informed but to create a level of transparency for the department.

"As part of SPIDR Tech's program, we send out surveys as well. Surveys are fantastic because they give us that immediate feedback. It's fresh information and it's the public essentially telling us how we're doing," Safran said.

The program launched on May 4, so it's relatively new. Many residents haven't yet experienced the new software, but the idea is being well received.

Resident Larissa Zallar is a fan of the program.

"I think that's great so that you know everything's safe and you get kind of a follow up to 'Oh, what was that that happened and everybody's safe and it's good,' and you can go about your business and not have to worry about that anymore," Zallar said.

Marc Salvaggi thinks it's a good, modern way to connect police with its residents.

"I think it speaks the language of our youth. I think nowadays people are more tech savvy, they text more than they call so I think it's a good update for people. I think it's going to keep them informed, it's definitely a more modern way to communicate.

While Brunswick continues to see SPIDR Tech utilized by the community, police hope that it continues to keep the community informed and foster the relationship between officers and the community.

"I've always viewed the police as the population they serve. So it's important to have that engagement, have that trust. And this messaging system, as simple as a text message back to a caller, is an important step in that direction," Safran said.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.