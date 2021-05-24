Brunswick police hold drive-thru event to distribute bicycle helmets to children in need

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — The Brunswick Police Department held a drive-thru event to distribute helmets to children in need of one on Sunday.

Police partnered with the Medina County Health Department to give away helmets to children through a grant provided by the Ohio chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Children from Brunswick, Brunswick Hills and Hinkley communities were eligible to receive a new helmet.

"If we have extra supplies left over we'll certainly bring these life-saving items to these [future] events and continue to distribute them even beyond our bicycle safety awareness month," said Community Engagement Officer Brian Mummert.

