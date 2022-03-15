Buzzard Day is back at Hinckley Reservation

HINCKLEY, Ohio — The buzzards returned to the Buzzard Roost in the Hinckley Reservation Tuesday ahead of the 65th Annual Buzzard Day on March 20.

Traditionally on March 15, visitors flock to the reservation to look for turkey vultures. Those in attendance rock out their best buzzard gear, including custom jackets and buzzard stuffed animals.

The public is invited to stop by the buzzard roost Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

The first sighting was recorded at 9:06 a.m. Tuesday.

Official buzzard spotter Natalie Schroder will look to the sky to monitor buzzard numbers.

On Sunday, a buzzard festival kicks off at 7 a.m. with an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast followed by an arts and crafts fair, an animal show, live buzzard sightings and storytelling at the town hall, among other activities.

Find a full list of events, including times, on the Hinckley Chamber of Commerce website.

