Campaign created to help get mobility service dog for 3-year-old girl in Wadsworth

WADSWORTH, Ohio — The family of a 3-year-old girl from Wadsworth is hoping a campaign created on her behalf can help get her a mobility service dog.

Evelyn Huber has a rare genetic disorder that causes low muscle tone and delayed development. She is unable to talk but can mimic sounds and recently began attempting to walk unassisted but loses her balance easily.

While a diagnosis has yet to be found, Evelyn is enrolled with the Rare Genome Project to research her disorder further.

As Evelyn goes through physical, occupational and speech therapy, her family hopes to get her a mobility service dog to help her progress.

Evelyn's mother, Anna, said they had a family dog that died last year and Evelyn was very attached to the dog.

"We knew a service dog would not only help to fill that void but would also allow her to extend her mobility and capabilities,” Anna Huber said.

Anna Huber applied for a service dog through 4 Paws for Ability, a nonprofit organization with a mission of placing quality service dogs with children with disabilities and veterans who have lost use of limbs or hearing.

However, service dogs come with a price.

It costs 4 Paws for Ability around $40,000 to raise and train a service dog specific to a person's needs. In Evelyn's case, the service dog will be trained in behavior disruption and balance work. The family is then responsible for paying a $17,000 service fee.

In order to meet that price, Evelyn's family has started a campaign and asking their community for support. So far they've raised $7,700 dollars.

Those interested in donating to the campaign can click here. Checks to 4 Paws for Ability are also being accepted by mail to 207 Dayton Avenue, Xenia, OH 45385, with "Evelyn Huber" in the memo field.

To learn more about 4 Paws for Ability, click here.

