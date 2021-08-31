Cyclists honoring 9/11 first responders by making trek from CA to NYC arrive in Medina today

MEDINA, Ohio — A group of cyclists traveling from Santa Clara, Calif., to New York City to honor the first responders who lost their lives on 9/11 are scheduled to arrive in Medina on Tuesday.

Medina will serve as an overnight stopping point for riders on their 3,800-mile ride across America. The group of riders are made up of active and retired firefighters and military veterans.

The riders are expected to arrive in Medina at approximately 4:30 p.m. after making the 110-mile ride from Bowling Green.

The group chose Medina as a stopping point because of the city’s 9/11 memorial.

The cyclists will enter town from West Smith Road where police, fire and EMS personnel will escort them through Medina via Court Street to Fire Station #1 and the 9/11 memorial.

Residents are encouraged to line Court Street between Smith Road and Reagan Parkway to give the riders a well-deserved welcome.

Supportive banners, signs and flags are welcomed.

The city also invites residents to take part in the send-off when they leave Medina on Sept. 1 at 7:30 a.m.

They will be heading south on Court Street and will be leaving town through Wadsworth Road for the next leg of their trip to Lisbon, Ohio.

Read more about their journey to NYC here.

