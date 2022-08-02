Dan's Dogs in Medina closes suddenly, customers surprised

MEDINA, Ohio — Pizza Dog. Taco Dog. Boston Slaw Dog.

Those were just some of the unique items on the menu at Dan's Dog's Diner in Medina's Historic Square.

But customers who craved the unique hot dogs, french fries and tasty milkshakes over the last three decades will have to go elsewhere after the nostalgic restaurant with a Happy Days vibe closed abruptly. It opened in the early 90s but had a 1950s feel.

Several people, unaware of closure, stopped by the Dan's Dogs on Tuesday only to leave disappointed.

Vivian Witmer, of Sterling, drove her three grandchildren to Medina looking forward to grabbing a bite.

"It's a disappointment just because I checked the website and they said they were open at 11 and it was 11:02 and my grandson was saying, 'They're open grandma. Let's go.' He was hungry, so we're quite disappointed," Witmer said.

Linda and Gary Kunkel, of Louisville, also stopped at Dan's to take their granddaughter to lunch on her birthday.

"It just seems odd that would close without any kind of notice. I mean, closed up," Gary Kunkel said.

The exact reason for the eatery shutting down isn't clear. News 5 spoke to the owners, Jason and Dana Graf, on Tuesday afternoon.

"We are parting ways with the landlord on friendly terms," Dana Graf said.

When asked for more specific reasoning on the closing, she declined to elaborate, adding she "wanted to stay positive." She did not say if rent was a factor.

In a statement on Facebook, the owners wrote, "Due to circumstances beyond our control, we have ceased operations at our current location effective July 31. We appreciate the overwhelming support of the community that has allowed our business to operate for several decades. We are currently looking for a new location to continue serving the community. We have several opportunities in the works, but we are also open to suggestions from everyone."

The owner said they have about 20 employees, including many high school students.

Dana Graf said the plan is to meet with some people this week with the hope of reopening in Medina at a location that has an existing kitchen.

Kimberly Marshall, economic development director for Medina, said she's confident the space will not be vacant too long because of demand for space in the Historic District.

"Additionally, there may be interest in someone buying the business and keeping Dan's Dogs would be fantastic. In either case, we are happy to assist anyone that is interested in opening or re-opening a business in Medina," Marshall said.

Medina resident Karen Zuehlke was sad to hear that Dan's Dogs had closed in the Square. She has many fond memories, including when her son worked at the restaurant as a teenager.

"The atmosphere was really great," she said. "There's so many different kinds of hot dogs, and the the music— just very open— you walk in and you're glad to be there," she said.

