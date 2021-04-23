BRUNSWICK, Ohio — Dashcam video captured a close call between two bicyclists and a police officer responding to an emergency call in Ohio.

Brunswick police on Thursday released the video of the April 12 incident to remind people to be aware of their surroundings.

Dashcam shows close call between Brunswick police car, bicyclists

The video shows the officer rushing to a crash with multiple injuries with the police cruiser’s siren wailing.

The video shows the officer had to hit the brakes as an adult and child tried to cross the intersection against the light.

The pair stopped and moved back as the officer swerved and continued on to the call.

Police say people need to be aware of their surroundings when they hear a siren.

