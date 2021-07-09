FBI searching for suspect in Medina bank robbery last month

MEDINA, Ohio — The Cleveland Division of the FBI and the Medina Township Police Department are asking for help in identifying a suspect from a bank robbery at a U.S. Bank location in Medina.

According to the FBI, the robbery occurred at 3705 Medina Road, Suite A, in Medina on Tuesday, June 28. The suspect is described by authorities as a man who was wearing a yellow safety vest, a blue Los Angeles Dodgers hat and a mask. He also had a firearm that was shown while making demands for money.

According to authorities, there were no injuries that happened as a result of the situation.

"Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect in the captured bank surveillance photos is urged to contact the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 877-FBI-OHIO," the FBI stated. "Tips can remain anonymous. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible."

