Firefighters respond to Brunswick garage fire after turkey cooking mishap

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — A Brunswick family’s garage went up in flames after a turkey cooking mishap on Thanksgiving.

Firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to a home in the 5000 block of Woodcliff Circle.

According to the homeowners, they were smoking a turkey close to the garage when it caught fire.

Beth Peak | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of a garage fire in Woodcliff Circle in Brunswick.

A neighbor saw the fire when it was waist high and ran over to help.

When firefighters arrived, the whole garage was engulfed in flames.

Both cars that were parked in the garage are at total loss.

The fire never spread to the house, but it did have some smoke damage, according to the Brunswick Fire Department.

No further information was released.

