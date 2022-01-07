Friends, family mourn 17-year-old killed in Wadsworth Township crash

SEVILLE, Ohio — Friends and family of 17-year-old Christian Kitchen have raised more than $17,000 in three days after the teen died in a car crash Monday.

The 17-year-old was killed in a single-car crash that occurred on Mennonite Road in Wadsworth Township, located in Medina County, Monday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“No one should ever have to pay a dime ever for [a funeral,]” friend Joey Jenkins said. “He didn’t deserve what happened.”

Troopers reported that Kitchen was traveling south on Mennonite Road and traveled off the right side of the road, causing the vehicle to hit a utility pole and eventually stop in a yard.

GoFundMe A snapshot of the fundraiser underway for Kitchen's family. To donate, click here.

Several of Kitchen’s friends gathered at a home Thursday evening to share memories.

“That kid meant everything to me,” senior Ian Wood said. “He was one of my best friends growing up. He helped me move into my house. We went through everything together. He was always there for everyone.”

“It’s a unique trait that some people have where you could get along with almost anyone,” senior Bryant Miller said.

Kitchen was a high school senior at Rittman High School, currently enrolled at the Wayne County Schools Career Center, and his family told News 5 the teen was on track to specialize in computer networking and electronics.

“We were deeply saddened to learn of his passing,” principal Nick Evan said. “On behalf of the Rittman School District, our thoughts and prayers go out to Christian’s family and friends.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol previously reported that alcohol was not suspected as a factor in the crash, and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash marks the first fatal crash in Medina County in 2022.