If your Medina County home was damaged by the storm, you may be able to lower your taxes

MEDINA, Ohio — After Thursday’s storms and strong winds, Medina County Auditor Mike Kovack is reminding property owners that they may be able to claim a reduction in taxable real property value due to storm damage.

To receive the benefit, property owners must file a “Destruction of Property” form with the auditor, according to a news release from Kovack’s office.

The benefit may be able to be applied to basement flooding and other incidents not covered by insurance, Kovack stated.

Property owners can have up to 25% of the value reduced off their upcoming property tax bill for 2022 due to storm damage, the release states. The form needs to be filed no later than January 31, 2022, but Kovack encourages all affected homeowners to fill it out as soon as possible.

“This is often an item that is missed by homeowners when weather or unfortunate circumstances damage their property,” he said. “We want to remind them that there are tax benefits to making certain to notify the auditor’s office.“

The form can be found on the Medina County Auditor’s website here, under the “Real Estate” section. The office can also mail the form out to property owners. For questions about the form and qualifications, you can call 330-725-9753 or email auditorkoback@medinaco.org.

Property owners in other counties should check with their respective auditors about similar programs in their areas.

