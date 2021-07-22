Man accused of threatening contractors with gun arrested after standoff in Montville Township

MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 30-year-old man was arrested after a SWAT standoff in Montville Township Wednesday afternoon, according to the Montville Police Department.

Just before 12:30 p.m., officers received a report that a resident of Forest Lake Drive had threatened contractors with a gun while they were on the property to provide a quote, police said.

The contractors were able to leave the property safely and contact police, who then responded to the scene.

Once on scene, officers were unable to make contact with the man involved despite multiple attempts. Because the incident involved a threat with a firearm, officers from multiple jurisdictions responded to the scene as well as the Medina County SWAT team, police said.

When the SWAT team failed to contact the man, they made entry into the residence and at 4:59 p.m., SWAT officers found the man in the basement of the home. He was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

The man was transported to the Medina County Jail where he was charged with one count of aggravated menacing.

